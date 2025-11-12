Ukraine to be covered by rains and fogs: weather forecast for November 12

On Wednesday, November 12, cloudy weather with rain is expected in most of Ukraine, and in the southeastern part in the morning - also with fogs. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, a humid air mass will remain over Ukraine, and the air temperature during the day will be insignificant.

Cloudy with clearings. Light rains. In the morning, in the southeastern regions, fog in places. Wind mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 5-10°, in the south and east 8-13° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy, rain is possible. Air temperature - 6-8°.

