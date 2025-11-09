ukenru
08:34 AM • 3360 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
08:00 AM • 11052 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 28875 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 47674 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 45604 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 49745 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 68391 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
November 8, 08:00 AM • 112764 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 110300 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:32 PM • 148149 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 9November 9, 12:37 AM
McDonald's in the UK updates corporate culture to prevent sexual harassmentNovember 9, 12:51 AM
Italian Senator Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of armsPhotoNovember 9, 02:55 AM
A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in KyivPhoto05:27 AM
Minus 1190 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses per day06:21 AM
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
08:00 AM • 11080 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 8, 08:00 AM • 112776 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 03:32 PM • 148159 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 02:58 PM • 106737 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 01:59 PM • 84505 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3400 views

Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko spoke about the influence of retrograde Mercury and the waning energy of the week on events from November 10-16. This period is favorable for completing tasks and re-evaluating, but not for new beginnings.

A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16

The energy of the week is waning - it's time to finish what you started, close your gestalts, clear your space and thoughts. It's better to postpone new big starts: they will require more support than the sky currently provides. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what exactly awaits us.

Lunar tips of the week

Monday, November 10 (midday): a short "window" of clarity and emotional uplift - it is appropriate to finish important things.

Night from Monday to Tuesday, November 10-11, and from Friday to Saturday, November 14-15: tense background, possible anxiety, disruption of plans - take care of your nerves and sleep.

How to improve sleep: 9 habits that will really help03.11.25, 18:21 • 3700 views

Saturday, November 15: strong emotional uplift and a chance for pleasant, even unexpected opportunities (easier to agree, put things in order, close "hanging" issues).

Retrograde Mercury: what it is and how to get through it with benefit

When: from November 9 to 29, Mercury is in retrograde motion. Until November 18, it moves backward in the sign of Sagittarius, so topics of international affairs, education, emigration, long trips, and worldview are raised. After the 18th, on its way back, Mercury will enter Scorpio - and we will want to dig deep, to get to the bottom of things.

These days it is good to:

  • finish old business, edit, refine, polish;
    • return to postponed topics, courses, documents;
      • restore contacts with people you haven't communicated with for a long time;
        • check details, audit, clarify agreements;
          • take short "test" steps instead of loud starts.

            What not to do during retrograde Mercury:

            • do not sign key agreements "blindly" and do not fix long-term obligations without double-checking;
              • do not buy important equipment, gadgets, cars (if possible - postpone until after November 29);
                • do not plan complex flights/long routes without a time reserve and a "B" plan;
                  • do not stir up conflicts: disputes that flare up now can drag on. Better - pause, rephrase, return to the topic later;
                    • do not rush: haste leads to errors in correspondence, numbers, dates, tickets, addresses.

                      The great support of the week: slow planets hold the framework

                      In parallel, a harmonious "framework" between slow planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune) is working in the sky. It does not promise instant miracles, but it gradually stabilizes the background:

                      at the global level, this contributes to structural agreements, alignment of strategic processes, new rules/laws that have been prepared for a long time;

                      at the personal level, this is internal support: calm discipline, healthy practical calculation, the ability to make long-term plans.

                      Summary of the week (November 10–16, 2025)

                      This week can be called a time of conscious decisions and inner cleansing. The world around us is slowing down - the Moon is waning, and Mercury, moving backward, seems to call each of us to look back and rethink the path we are taking.

                      The main task this week is not to rush forward, but to deal with what is already there.

                      It is worth finishing old business, putting thoughts, documents, and space in order. This is a time for recovery, reviewing plans, and analyzing past experiences. Don't rush - fate itself will tell you what to keep and what to let go of.

                      The harmonious configuration between the large planets (energies of stability, wisdom, faith, and renewal) creates a foundation of calm and confidence. Despite the chaos and external challenges, everything is aligning deep down. What seems like a stop today is actually a new start, just from a different point.

                      Due to psychology: how to support mental health in stressful conditions07.04.25, 11:51 • 172114 views

                      Avoid unnecessary arguments, don't waste energy on trifles. This week is not for fighting - it is for recovery, for understanding who you are and where you really want to move.

                      Aries

                      A week of deep processes and important decisions. Everything that was hidden inside comes out. Deal with your emotions, don't be afraid to honestly face the truth. During this time, you can get rid of old fears and start acting more confidently.

                      Taurus

                      Last week's full moon left a strong emotional imprint. Now you feel how your attitude towards people is changing. The focus is on partnership, love, agreements. It is important not to insist, but to seek harmony.

                      Gemini

                      Work issues now require concentration.

                      You may be overwhelmed with tasks, and you will have to take everything under control. But it is now that you can find a new system, organize chaos, and increase your level of professionalism.

                      Cancer

                      It's time for inspiration, creativity, and creative ideas. Your feelings are deep, but try not to dramatize. Instead, create beauty - draw, cook, share kindness. And then the energy of the week will work for you.

                      Leo

                      Family, home, comfort are the main themes of the week. Issues from the past or old grievances may surface. The main thing is not to find out who is right, but to find common ground. It is good to put things in order at home, freeing up space from old things.

                      Virgo

                      A week of active communication. You may receive important information, a letter, or an invitation. But check the details - during the retrograde period, there is a risk of misunderstandings. Speak softly but clearly - your voice now has power.

                      Libra

                      Focus on finances and self-sufficiency. Everything related to money, stability, may require review. Don't rush to buy, instead put your accounts in order. A great moment to realize your true value.

                      Scorpio

                      The Sun in your sign gives depth and strength. But emotions can be explosive - learn to control them. This is a week of renewal, when you can radically change something in yourself. Don't fight your feelings - live them with wisdom.

                      Sagittarius

                      A period of slowing down. The universe hints that it's time to rest, be alone, deal with internal issues. Dreams can be prophetic. Don't rush, just trust the process.

                      Capricorn

                      Friends, joint projects, ideas for the future - this is your field of activity. But don't scatter yourself. Choose the main thing and move towards it. A person may appear who will help you realize an old dream.

                      Aquarius

                      You are in plain sight. You are being watched, you are being evaluated. No time for haste - everything must be thought out. If you want to take a step forward in your career or social status, do it with dignity and confidence.

                      Pisces

                      A great period for learning, spiritual development, travel, or future plans. Topics that were once left unfinished may return. Don't be afraid to start again - now you have more wisdom.

                      Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope29.09.25, 15:39 • 75655 views

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      Society
                      Technology