A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16

The energy of the week is waning - it's time to finish what you started, close your gestalts, clear your space and thoughts. It's better to postpone new big starts: they will require more support than the sky currently provides. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what exactly awaits us.

Lunar tips of the week

Monday, November 10 (midday): a short "window" of clarity and emotional uplift - it is appropriate to finish important things.

Night from Monday to Tuesday, November 10-11, and from Friday to Saturday, November 14-15: tense background, possible anxiety, disruption of plans - take care of your nerves and sleep.

Saturday, November 15: strong emotional uplift and a chance for pleasant, even unexpected opportunities (easier to agree, put things in order, close "hanging" issues).

When: from November 9 to 29, Mercury is in retrograde motion. Until November 18, it moves backward in the sign of Sagittarius, so topics of international affairs, education, emigration, long trips, and worldview are raised. After the 18th, on its way back, Mercury will enter Scorpio - and we will want to dig deep, to get to the bottom of things.

These days it is good to:

finish old business, edit, refine, polish;

return to postponed topics, courses, documents;

restore contacts with people you haven't communicated with for a long time;

check details, audit, clarify agreements;

take short "test" steps instead of loud starts.

What not to do during retrograde Mercury:

do not sign key agreements "blindly" and do not fix long-term obligations without double-checking;

do not buy important equipment, gadgets, cars (if possible - postpone until after November 29);

do not plan complex flights/long routes without a time reserve and a "B" plan;

do not stir up conflicts: disputes that flare up now can drag on. Better - pause, rephrase, return to the topic later;

do not rush: haste leads to errors in correspondence, numbers, dates, tickets, addresses.

The great support of the week: slow planets hold the framework

In parallel, a harmonious "framework" between slow planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune) is working in the sky. It does not promise instant miracles, but it gradually stabilizes the background:

at the global level, this contributes to structural agreements, alignment of strategic processes, new rules/laws that have been prepared for a long time;

at the personal level, this is internal support: calm discipline, healthy practical calculation, the ability to make long-term plans.

Summary of the week (November 10–16, 2025)

This week can be called a time of conscious decisions and inner cleansing. The world around us is slowing down - the Moon is waning, and Mercury, moving backward, seems to call each of us to look back and rethink the path we are taking.

The main task this week is not to rush forward, but to deal with what is already there.

It is worth finishing old business, putting thoughts, documents, and space in order. This is a time for recovery, reviewing plans, and analyzing past experiences. Don't rush - fate itself will tell you what to keep and what to let go of.

The harmonious configuration between the large planets (energies of stability, wisdom, faith, and renewal) creates a foundation of calm and confidence. Despite the chaos and external challenges, everything is aligning deep down. What seems like a stop today is actually a new start, just from a different point.

Avoid unnecessary arguments, don't waste energy on trifles. This week is not for fighting - it is for recovery, for understanding who you are and where you really want to move.

Aries

A week of deep processes and important decisions. Everything that was hidden inside comes out. Deal with your emotions, don't be afraid to honestly face the truth. During this time, you can get rid of old fears and start acting more confidently.

Taurus

Last week's full moon left a strong emotional imprint. Now you feel how your attitude towards people is changing. The focus is on partnership, love, agreements. It is important not to insist, but to seek harmony.

Gemini

Work issues now require concentration.

You may be overwhelmed with tasks, and you will have to take everything under control. But it is now that you can find a new system, organize chaos, and increase your level of professionalism.

Cancer

It's time for inspiration, creativity, and creative ideas. Your feelings are deep, but try not to dramatize. Instead, create beauty - draw, cook, share kindness. And then the energy of the week will work for you.

Leo

Family, home, comfort are the main themes of the week. Issues from the past or old grievances may surface. The main thing is not to find out who is right, but to find common ground. It is good to put things in order at home, freeing up space from old things.

Virgo

A week of active communication. You may receive important information, a letter, or an invitation. But check the details - during the retrograde period, there is a risk of misunderstandings. Speak softly but clearly - your voice now has power.

Libra

Focus on finances and self-sufficiency. Everything related to money, stability, may require review. Don't rush to buy, instead put your accounts in order. A great moment to realize your true value.

Scorpio

The Sun in your sign gives depth and strength. But emotions can be explosive - learn to control them. This is a week of renewal, when you can radically change something in yourself. Don't fight your feelings - live them with wisdom.

Sagittarius

A period of slowing down. The universe hints that it's time to rest, be alone, deal with internal issues. Dreams can be prophetic. Don't rush, just trust the process.

Capricorn

Friends, joint projects, ideas for the future - this is your field of activity. But don't scatter yourself. Choose the main thing and move towards it. A person may appear who will help you realize an old dream.

Aquarius

You are in plain sight. You are being watched, you are being evaluated. No time for haste - everything must be thought out. If you want to take a step forward in your career or social status, do it with dignity and confidence.

Pisces

A great period for learning, spiritual development, travel, or future plans. Topics that were once left unfinished may return. Don't be afraid to start again - now you have more wisdom.

