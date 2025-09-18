Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecasters

$41.180.06
September 17, 07:21 PM • 16862 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 25218 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 22638 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 22735 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 27798 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 36846 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 40534 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 39598 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 110059 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 126721 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
In Ternopil, a drunk TCC employee caused a mass road accident, a police officer was injuredVideoSeptember 17, 06:20 PM • 6284 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 12548 views
Thinking he was Ukrainian: a man shot a Romanian in WroclawSeptember 17, 07:00 PM • 5320 views
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhoto12:07 AM • 4868 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal Affairs01:05 AM • 4306 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 16863 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 28056 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 59395 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 110060 views
Donald Trump
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Marco Rubio
Roberta Metsola
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Europe
Poland
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 12580 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 13915 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 13170 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 43439 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 48132 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecasters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

On September 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Significant rains and thunderstorms will occur in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions.

On Thursday, September 18, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, significant rains, sometimes thunderstorms, will occur in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions; in the western, and during the day in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia regions, no precipitation.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in most southern and central regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s during the day. The daytime temperature will be 15-20°.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be partly cloudy on Thursday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 17-19°.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

