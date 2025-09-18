Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecasters

On Thursday, September 18, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, significant rains, sometimes thunderstorms, will occur in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions; in the western, and during the day in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia regions, no precipitation.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in most southern and central regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s during the day. The daytime temperature will be 15-20°. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be partly cloudy on Thursday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 17-19°.

International Equal Pay Day and e-book reading: what else is celebrated today