International Equal Pay Day and e-book reading: what else is celebrated today

Today, September 18, marks the International Equal Pay Day and e-book reading day, UNN reports.

International Equal Pay Day

This Day was established by the UN General Assembly on November 15, 2019, thanks to the initiative of several countries, including Ukraine and Georgia. It aims to draw attention to the problem of the gender pay gap and discrimination against women in the labor market.

Women's labor is still undervalued and underpaid, which hinders the development of women, families, and societies. Progress is too slow, and in some countries, it is even regressing.

Statistical data show that the average salary of women is lower than the average salary of men in all countries without exception.

The gender pay gap remains a serious problem worldwide, particularly in Ukraine. This is not only a matter of social justice but also a factor affecting the country's economic development.

In 2015, the difference between men's and women's salaries was 26%, and by 2021, it significantly decreased. Currently, Ukraine demonstrates positive dynamics in attracting women to professional and technical fields.

Gender pay gap: why it exists and how to overcome it

International E-book Reading Day

International E-book Reading Day falls on September 18, first organized in 2014 by the well-known e-book distributor OverDrive.

An e-book is an electronic version of a traditional printed book that can be read using a laptop, phone, or e-reader. While nothing can replace the pleasure of reading paper books, e-books have their advantages. There's no hassle of carrying them around, holding them, or damaging them.

According to Anthropocene magazine, paper books are environmentally friendly if you read a limited number of books. However, e-books take up less space if you read a lot. This annual celebration encourages reading among youth and adults.

World Bamboo Day

World Bamboo Day is celebrated annually on September 18 to raise awareness about the importance of bamboo for environmental protection, sustainable development, and cultural heritage. This day also recognizes the global importance of bamboo.

Bamboo is a type of giant plant that is hard and hollow. It is also the fastest-growing terrestrial plant in the world.

World Corporate Culture Day

World Corporate Culture Day is celebrated annually on September 18. It is a day when companies and organizational leaders should focus on ensuring that corporate culture functions in a way that maximizes productivity, profitability, and the happiness of their employees.

World Corporate Culture Day was founded by the World Corporate Culture Association in 2019.

Religious holiday

Today, September 18, the Church honors the memory of our holy venerable father Eumenius, Bishop of Gortyna, the wonderworker.

