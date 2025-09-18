$41.180.06
September 17, 07:21 PM
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 12765 views
Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of UkraineSeptember 17, 06:10 PM • 10631 views
In Ternopil, a drunk TCC employee caused a mass road accident, a police officer was injuredVideoSeptember 17, 06:20 PM • 5298 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 11296 views
Thinking he was Ukrainian: a man shot a Romanian in WroclawSeptember 17, 07:00 PM • 4294 views
International Equal Pay Day and e-book reading: what else is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

September 18 marks International Equal Pay Day, established by the UN in 2019 at the initiative of Ukraine and Georgia, to draw attention to the gender pay gap. Also celebrated today are International E-Book Reading Day, established in 2014, World Bamboo Day, and World Corporate Culture Day.

International Equal Pay Day and e-book reading: what else is celebrated today

Today, September 18, marks the International Equal Pay Day and e-book reading day, UNN reports.

International Equal Pay Day

This Day was established by the UN General Assembly on November 15, 2019, thanks to the initiative of several countries, including Ukraine and Georgia. It aims to draw attention to the problem of the gender pay gap and discrimination against women in the labor market.

Women's labor is still undervalued and underpaid, which hinders the development of women, families, and societies. Progress is too slow, and in some countries, it is even regressing.

Statistical data show that the average salary of women is lower than the average salary of men in all countries without exception.

The gender pay gap remains a serious problem worldwide, particularly in Ukraine. This is not only a matter of social justice but also a factor affecting the country's economic development.

In 2015, the difference between men's and women's salaries was 26%, and by 2021, it significantly decreased. Currently, Ukraine demonstrates positive dynamics in attracting women to professional and technical fields.

Gender pay gap: why it exists and how to overcome it23.01.25, 11:43 • 103582 views

International E-book Reading Day

International E-book Reading Day falls on September 18, first organized in 2014 by the well-known e-book distributor OverDrive.

An e-book is an electronic version of a traditional printed book that can be read using a laptop, phone, or e-reader. While nothing can replace the pleasure of reading paper books, e-books have their advantages. There's no hassle of carrying them around, holding them, or damaging them.

According to Anthropocene magazine, paper books are environmentally friendly if you read a limited number of books. However, e-books take up less space if you read a lot. This annual celebration encourages reading among youth and adults.

Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada11.09.25, 12:16 • 16590 views

World Bamboo Day

World Bamboo Day is celebrated annually on September 18 to raise awareness about the importance of bamboo for environmental protection, sustainable development, and cultural heritage. This day also recognizes the global importance of bamboo.

Bamboo is a type of giant plant that is hard and hollow. It is also the fastest-growing terrestrial plant in the world.

World Corporate Culture Day

World Corporate Culture Day is celebrated annually on September 18. It is a day when companies and organizational leaders should focus on ensuring that corporate culture functions in a way that maximizes productivity, profitability, and the happiness of their employees.

World Corporate Culture Day was founded by the World Corporate Culture Association in 2019.

Religious holiday

Today, September 18, the Church honors the memory of our holy venerable father Eumenius, Bishop of Gortyna, the wonderworker.

Thought it was silver: in Poland, an attacker who stole a cross from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church was arrested18.09.25, 00:53 • 2564 views

Anna Murashko

Society
United Nations General Assembly