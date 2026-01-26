Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and rain, black ice in places - Hydrometeorological Center

On Monday, January 26, it will be cloudy in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in the east and most western regions, light snow will fall in the rest of the territory, with rain in the south, west, Vinnytsia region (during the day also in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Kirovohrad regions). In the southwestern part, in Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions, fog in the morning, ice throughout the day (during the day also in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Kherson regions). Ice on the roads in some places.

The wind is southeast, 7-12 m/s, during the day in the Right Bank in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature in the east, northeast of the country is 7-12° below zero, in the southern, western, Vinnytsia regions from 2° below zero to 3° above zero (in Zakarpattia, Odesa, and Crimea 4-9° above zero); in the rest of the territory from 4° below zero to 1° above zero - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be cloudy, snow is possible. The air temperature is -6°...-4°.

