Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and rain, black ice in places - Hydrometeorological Center

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
January 25, 06:28 PM • 12054 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 20645 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 19049 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 18238 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 16799 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 15759 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 15330 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16071 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 27036 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 45510 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.7m/s
89%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drove a quad bike into oncoming lane: SBI establishes circumstances of fatal road accident in which MP Salamakha diedJanuary 25, 07:26 PM • 7410 views
Enemy drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro in front of patrol officersVideoJanuary 25, 07:49 PM • 10138 views
Xi Jinping's deputy accused of leaking data on China's nuclear program to US - WSJJanuary 25, 08:18 PM • 5402 views
Ukrainian energy sector experienced the most difficult week since the 2022 blackout - SvyrydenkoPhotoJanuary 25, 08:51 PM • 4842 views
Zelenskyy in Vilnius discussed energy support and air defense with the leaders of Lithuania and PolandVideoJanuary 25, 09:59 PM • 4116 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 89857 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 104166 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 111618 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 105235 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 105959 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Vilnius
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 21605 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 21730 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 38150 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 38438 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 51488 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Bild
The Hill

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and rain, black ice in places - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

On January 26, cloudy weather with light snow is expected in Ukraine, with rain in the south and west. Temperatures will range from -12°C to +9°C.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and rain, black ice in places - Hydrometeorological Center

On Monday, January 26, it will be cloudy in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in the east and most western regions, light snow will fall in the rest of the territory, with rain in the south, west, Vinnytsia region (during the day also in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Kirovohrad regions). In the southwestern part, in Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions, fog in the morning, ice throughout the day (during the day also in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Kherson regions). Ice on the roads in some places.

The wind is southeast, 7-12 m/s, during the day in the Right Bank in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature in the east, northeast of the country is 7-12° below zero, in the southern, western, Vinnytsia regions from 2° below zero to 3° above zero (in Zakarpattia, Odesa, and Crimea 4-9° above zero); in the rest of the territory from 4° below zero to 1° above zero

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be cloudy, snow is possible. The air temperature is -6°...-4°.

The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 202625.01.26, 10:49 • 16074 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine