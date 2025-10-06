Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains, temperature up to +18° - Hydrometeorological Center

On Monday, October 6, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rains are expected, with no significant precipitation in the northern and eastern regions, and fogs in some places in the morning.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 10-15°, in the south and east of the country 13-18°. In the high mountains of the Carpathians, light rain, daytime temperature 3-8° Celsius - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Monday, with rain expected. Temperature 13-15°.

