October 5, 03:08 PM • 17271 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 46475 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 66269 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 84029 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 150418 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 120674 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 109296 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 142722 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 114064 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 50247 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains, temperature up to +18° - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1248 views

On October 6, most of Ukraine will be cloudy, with light rains and occasional fogs expected. Daytime temperatures will be 10-18° Celsius.

On Monday, October 6, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rains are expected, with no significant precipitation in the northern and eastern regions, and fogs in some places in the morning.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 10-15°, in the south and east of the country 13-18°. In the high mountains of the Carpathians, light rain, daytime temperature 3-8° Celsius

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Monday, with rain expected. Temperature 13-15°.

World Day of Bullying Prevention and Doctor's Day: what else is celebrated today06.10.25, 06:35 • 1228 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv