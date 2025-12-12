$42.280.10
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains, temperature up to +12° - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

On Friday, December 12, most of Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings. Light rains are possible in the southeast, west, and north of the country, with air temperatures ranging from 0° to +12°.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains, temperature up to +12° - Hydrometeorological Center

On Friday, December 12, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, atmospheric fronts will move across the territory of Ukraine from northwest to southeast, causing cloudy skies, with light rain in the southeast of the country during the day, and in some places in the western and northern regions, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

At the same time, fog will settle in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians in some places. The temperature during the day will be +4..+9°, in the south of the country the thermometers will reach +12°; in the eastern regions and the Carpathians it will be the coolest, with 0-5° heat during the day.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with clearings and rain. The air temperature will be 7-9° Celsius.

Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey10.12.25, 14:35 • 37522 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine