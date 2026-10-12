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Ukraine thrashed Italy and finished third at Mundialito 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Ukraine's women's national team defeated Italy 5–0 and finished third at Mundialito Beach Soccer 2026. Spain won the tournament.

Ukraine thrashed Italy and finished third at Mundialito 2026

Ukraine's women's beach soccer team took third place at the international Mundialito Beach Soccer 2026 tournament. In their final match, Yurii Klymenko's team defeated Italy 5:0, reports UNN.  

Details

Yurii Klymenko's team opened the scoring at the end of the first period through a goal by Iryna Dubytska. In the second 12-minute period, Iryna Kushnir scored twice.

In the final period, goalkeeper Anastasiia Terekh joined in the rout with a long-range strike. Amilina Tarsukova set the final score by converting a penalty.

It should be added that in their first two matches, the Ukrainians lost to Brazil (0:3) and Spain (1:6). Spain ultimately won the competition, defeating Brazil 5:4 in the final match.

Reminder

Last year, Ukraine's women's beach soccer team took third place in the Euro Beach Soccer League Superfinal 2025, defeating Poland in a penalty shootout. The Ukrainian athletes finished ahead of Italy but lost to Spain and Portugal.

Ukrainian women win European Club Beach Volleyball Cup12.11.25, 05:30 • 3943 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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