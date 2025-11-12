Ukrainian women win European Club Beach Volleyball Cup

The Ukrainian women's team Sunrise Beach Sports Academy won the European Beach Volleyball Club Cup, which took place in Heraklion (Crete, Greece). This was reported by the European Volleyball Confederation, informs UNN.

Details

The team, consisting of Valentyna Davidova, Yeva Serdiuk, Tetiana Lazarenko, and Daria Romaniuk, defeated the Hungarian team EDRA Tata in the final. The proteges of Mykola Babich and Oleh Savchuk won both matches of the series, one of which was in a tie-break - 2:0, 2:1.

The hospitality here was incredible – such conditions are not often found elsewhere. The atmosphere and the audience in Crete were fantastic, full of energy, and we had everything we needed for training, rest, and to be in the best shape on the court. I am extremely happy that we managed to do it - said Tetiana Lazarenko after the victory.

Recall

In August, the Ukrainian women's beach volleyball team, Maryna Hladun and Tetiana Lazarenko, won historic gold at the European Championship in Düsseldorf. The Ukrainians defeated the Frenchwomen Clemence Vieira and Aline Chameroy with a score of 2:1.

Ukraine's women's volleyball team won the Golden European League 2025, defeating Hungary in the final