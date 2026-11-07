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Ukraine, the US and Russia have developed a ceasefire mechanism: Arakhamia revealed the value of the Oleshky experience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The militaries of Ukraine, the US and Russia have created a document to monitor the ceasefire and record violations. Ukraine will test it during a new humanitarian mission.

Ukraine, the US and Russia have developed a ceasefire mechanism: Arakhamia revealed the value of the Oleshky experience

Military representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia developed a document defining the procedure for monitoring the ceasefire and recording possible violations. Ukraine wants to test this mechanism during the next humanitarian mission, similar to the operation in Oleshky. This was stated by one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia, while speaking with journalists, reports UNN

Details 

"In addition to this humanitarian value, there is another important value. Namely, we have begun, so to speak, developing or conducting pilot projects to coordinate actions in case a major ceasefire occurs. How to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and how to monitor incidents. It seems this was 6 months ago; we had two groups. A political group. And a 'military-to-military' group, which included military personnel from the Ukrainian, Russian, and American sides. So, this 'military-to-military' group developed a very comprehensive document entitled 'How We Will Monitor the Ceasefire.' Thus, this is truly a very, very large conceptual document," Arakhamia said.

He noted that the humanitarian mission in Oleshky made it possible to partially apply approaches developed earlier; however, due to the urgency of the mission, it was not possible to fully test the mechanism.

"But our main goal now in the next project is, in fact, to pilot or test this comprehensive document that we developed at that time. This is important because it is one thing when you carry out a theoretical exercise, and another when you see in practice how it will work on a smaller scale," Arakhamia added. 

At the same time, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the ceasefire in Oleshky was monitored by drones from both sides. 

"For example, at first we tried to manage this automatically with the help of drones from both sides, with the most open access possible for both parties," Lubinets said. 

According to him, another method of monitoring was the presence on site of representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. 

Recall 

In Washington, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets discussed with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump not only the return of Ukrainian children and support for humanitarian initiatives, but also new opportunities to return Ukrainian civilian citizens whom Russia is illegally holding captive. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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