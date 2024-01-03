Ukraine thanks Norway for assistance in training F-16 pilots

Ukraine thanked Norway for providing F-16s for training. This was written by in the social network of the Ministry of of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Norway has presented two F-16 fighter jets that will be used to train will be used to train Ukrainian pilots in Denmark. We are grateful to our Norwegian friends for their unwavering support! - the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Details The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published this tweet in response to the Norwegian Ministry of Defense's morning post on social media H. Where the Norwegian military announced the provision of two F-16 aircraft to Ukrainian pilots for training. F-16 aircraft for training.

Norway approves direct arms sales to Ukraine

Earlier UNN wrotethat the Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram, Norway's Minister of Defense, will personally visit the Bode air base, where two Norwegian where two Norwegian F-16s are being prepared for deployment to the Skidstrup airbase in Denmark. It was also reported that in the training program, Ukrainian pilots will be assisted by ten instructors from Norway,