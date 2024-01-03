ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Ukraine thanks Norway for assistance in training F-16 pilots

Ukraine thanks Norway for assistance in training F-16 pilots

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106691 views

Ukraine's Defense Ministry thanks Norway for F-16s for pilot training in Denmark

Ukraine thanked Norway for providing F-16s for training. This was written by in the social network of the Ministry of of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Norway has presented two F-16 fighter jets that will be used to train will be used to train Ukrainian pilots in Denmark. We are grateful to our Norwegian friends for their unwavering support!

- the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Details The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published this tweet in response to the Norwegian Ministry of Defense's morning post on social media H. Where the Norwegian military announced the provision of two F-16 aircraft to Ukrainian pilots for training. F-16 aircraft for training.

Norway approves direct arms sales to Ukraine01.01.24, 20:30 • 151923 views

Recall

Earlier UNN wrotethat the Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram, Norway's Minister of Defense, will personally visit the Bode air base, where two Norwegian where two Norwegian F-16s are being prepared for deployment to the Skidstrup airbase in Denmark. It was also reported that in the training program, Ukrainian pilots will be assisted by ten instructors from Norway,

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

