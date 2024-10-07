Ukraine started providing grants for missile development this year

This year, Ukraine has started providing grants for missile development, and in 2025 it is planned to provide grants for powder factories. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a speech at Defense Tech Valley, reports a correspondent of UNN.

"This year we started giving grants for missiles, next year we will give grants for powder plants... These are non-refundable grants that will guarantee that investments will pay off," said Fedorov.

According to him, the amount of investment in Brave1 projects increased in 2024.

Addendum

On October 1, it was reported that Brave1 had already issued 344 grants for the development of defense technologies totaling more than $8 million.

Defense Minister Umerov said that in 2025 Ukraine would increase its own production of drones, long-range weapons, and ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is currently producing things it has not produced before, namely 155 mm caliber shells, long-range and maritime drones. Ukraine is also creating the basis for the use of Western armored vehicles and developing its missile program.

In October, President Zelenskiy announced the successful flight test of a new Ukrainian ballistic missile.