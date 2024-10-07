ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58675 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102494 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165464 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137006 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142650 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138839 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181467 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172167 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

Actual
Ukraine started providing grants for missile development this year

Ukraine started providing grants for missile development this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12571 views

Ukraine started providing grants for missile development in 2024. In 2025, grants are planned for powder factories, which should stimulate investment in the defense industry.

This year, Ukraine has started providing grants for missile development, and in 2025 it is planned to provide grants for powder factories. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a speech at Defense Tech Valley, reports a correspondent of UNN.

"This year we started giving grants for missiles, next year we will give grants for powder plants... These are non-refundable grants that will guarantee that investments will pay off," said Fedorov.

According to him, the amount of investment in Brave1 projects increased in 2024.

Addendum

On October 1, it was reported that Brave1 had already issued 344 grants for the development of defense technologies totaling more than $8 million.

Defense Minister Umerov said that in 2025 Ukraine would increase its own production of drones, long-range weapons, and ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is currently producing things it has not produced before, namely 155 mm caliber shells, long-range and maritime drones. Ukraine is also creating the basis for the use of Western armored vehicles and developing its missile program.

In October, President Zelenskiy announced the successful flight test of a new Ukrainian ballistic missile.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising