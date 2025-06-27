Ukraine started its fourth wartime harvest: who is leading in terms of pace

The harvest has begun in Ukraine, and more than 188 thousand tons of grain have already been harvested, Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval announced on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The harvest has started in Ukraine. This is already the fourth harvest season since the beginning of the full-scale war - reported the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Details

As of June 27, according to the minister, agrarians have already harvested more than 188 thousand tons of new grain from more than 74 thousand hectares of early grain and leguminous crops. Rapeseed harvesting has begun.

Barley, wheat, and peas were the first to join the harvest:

barley - more than 151 thousand tons harvested from 55 thousand hectares;

wheat - 22 thousand tons from more than 10 thousand hectares;

peas - more than 14 thousand tons from 8.4 thousand hectares.

"Odesa region is the leader in terms of harvest speed this year: more than 132 thousand tons of grain have been harvested from 45 thousand hectares. The harvest has also started in Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions," Koval noted.

"This harvest is not just bread. It is proof of the resilience, endurance, and strength of our farmers. Even during the war, they work the land so that Ukraine and the world have bread," the minister pointed out.