Ukraine started its fourth wartime harvest: who is leading in terms of pace

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 4628 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 13970 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 17566 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:20 AM • 21747 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
09:07 AM • 22427 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173859 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 129005 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 106537 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 121935 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 249256 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.2m/s
38%
750mm
Popular news
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 2022June 27, 02:54 AM • 69984 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 18174 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to Ukraine06:13 AM • 38860 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov06:15 AM • 35994 views
Explosions heard in Dnipro after ballistic missile warning08:04 AM • 6188 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173859 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 125008 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 249256 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 237783 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 165208 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 6122 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 82892 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 115029 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 86696 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 93240 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Ukraine started its fourth wartime harvest: who is leading in terms of pace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

The harvest has begun in Ukraine; agrarians have already collected over 188 thousand tons of new grain from more than 74 thousand hectares of early grain and leguminous crops. Odesa region is the leader in collection this year.

Ukraine started its fourth wartime harvest: who is leading in terms of pace

The harvest has begun in Ukraine, and more than 188 thousand tons of grain have already been harvested, Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval announced on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The harvest has started in Ukraine. This is already the fourth harvest season since the beginning of the full-scale war

- reported the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Details

As of June 27, according to the minister, agrarians have already harvested more than 188 thousand tons of new grain from more than 74 thousand hectares of early grain and leguminous crops. Rapeseed harvesting has begun.

Barley, wheat, and peas were the first to join the harvest:

  • barley - more than 151 thousand tons harvested from 55 thousand hectares;
    • wheat - 22 thousand tons from more than 10 thousand hectares;
      • peas - more than 14 thousand tons from 8.4 thousand hectares.

        "Odesa region is the leader in terms of harvest speed this year: more than 132 thousand tons of grain have been harvested from 45 thousand hectares. The harvest has also started in Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions," Koval noted.

        "This harvest is not just bread. It is proof of the resilience, endurance, and strength of our farmers. Even during the war, they work the land so that Ukraine and the world have bread," the minister pointed out.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        EconomyAgronomy news
        Mykolaiv Oblast
        Odesa Oblast
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9