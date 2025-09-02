$41.370.05
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 25599 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 53981 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 71622 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 43466 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 95314 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 40003 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 71273 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 51921 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 102326 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Ukraine set a record for electricity exports after integration into ENTSO-E

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

In August, Ukraine increased electricity exports by 60%, reaching 450 thousand MWh. This is the highest figure since integration into ENTSO-E, strengthening energy independence.

Ukraine set a record for electricity exports after integration into ENTSO-E

In August, Ukraine increased electricity exports by 60% compared to the previous month, bringing the volume to a record 450 thousand MWh. This is the largest monthly figure since the integration of the Ukrainian energy system into the European ENTSO-E network, ExPro reports, writes UNN.

Details

The largest export volumes went to Hungary – over 170 thousand MWh (38% of total exports) and Moldova – 29%. Over three months – June-August – Ukraine supplied over 380 thousand MWh of electricity to Hungary, which is 27% more than imports from this direction during the same period.

At the same time, electricity imports to Ukraine in August increased by only 2.5% – to 264 thousand MWh. The main supply remained from Hungary (41% of total imports), while supplies from Poland and Slovakia decreased. Compared to August last year, imports decreased by almost half – by 44%.

The growth in exports indicates the strengthening of Ukraine's position in the European energy market and the country's increased energy independence.

