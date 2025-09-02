Ukraine set a record for electricity exports after integration into ENTSO-E

In August, Ukraine increased electricity exports by 60% compared to the previous month, bringing the volume to a record 450 thousand MWh. This is the largest monthly figure since the integration of the Ukrainian energy system into the European ENTSO-E network, ExPro reports, writes UNN.

Details

The largest export volumes went to Hungary – over 170 thousand MWh (38% of total exports) and Moldova – 29%. Over three months – June-August – Ukraine supplied over 380 thousand MWh of electricity to Hungary, which is 27% more than imports from this direction during the same period.

At the same time, electricity imports to Ukraine in August increased by only 2.5% – to 264 thousand MWh. The main supply remained from Hungary (41% of total imports), while supplies from Poland and Slovakia decreased. Compared to August last year, imports decreased by almost half – by 44%.

The growth in exports indicates the strengthening of Ukraine's position in the European energy market and the country's increased energy independence.

