Zaporizhzhia has fully restored electricity supply after the Russian attack on August 30

In Zaporizhzhia, all subscribers who remained without electricity after the Russian attack on the night of August 30 have now been reconnected. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Light has returned to every home. All subscribers who remained without electricity after the attack have already been reconnected. I thank the energy workers for their efforts. - stated the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA in his message.

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private homes and damaging multi-story buildings and industrial enterprises.

Earlier, it was reported that in Zaporizhzhia, energy workers restored electricity supply to most consumers after the night enemy attack on August 30. Gas supply has not yet been returned to three multi-story buildings and 32 private homes.