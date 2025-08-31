$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Menu
Tags
Authors
Zaporizhzhia has fully restored electricity supply after the Russian attack on August 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

All subscribers in Zaporizhzhia who were left without electricity after the Russian attack on the night of August 30 have already been reconnected. Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov thanked the energy workers for their work.

Zaporizhzhia has fully restored electricity supply after the Russian attack on August 30

In Zaporizhzhia, all subscribers who remained without electricity after the Russian attack on the night of August 30 have now been reconnected. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Light has returned to every home. All subscribers who remained without electricity after the attack have already been reconnected. I thank the energy workers for their efforts.

- stated the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA in his message.

"I thank the energy workers for their efforts," Fedorov added.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private homes and damaging multi-story buildings and industrial enterprises.

Earlier, it was reported that in Zaporizhzhia, energy workers restored electricity supply to most consumers after the night enemy attack on August 30. Gas supply has not yet been returned to three multi-story buildings and 32 private homes.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia