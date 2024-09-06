27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles

In the skies over Ukraine at night, 27 Shahed attack drones out of 44 launched by Russian troops were shot down, 8 drones were lost locally, one turned toward occupied Donetsk region, and several more were in the airspace, the enemy also attacked with an X-59 missile and an X-31P missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 6, the enemy reportedly attacked with one X-59 guided missile and one X-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace of Luhansk and Bryansk regions, as well as 44 Shahed-type strike UAVs (launch areas - Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As of 8:00 a.m., 27 attack UAVs were shot down as a result of the air combat. 8 drones were lost on the territory of Ukraine (presumably fell under the influence of electronic warfare), and one UAV turned back in the direction of the occupied Donetsk region. Several other aerial targets (probably attack drones) are observed in the airspace in the north. Combat work continues! - the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Over the past day, air defense was conducted in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions.