27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119958 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122761 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200369 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154621 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153408 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143173 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199318 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112445 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187939 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105107 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 18301 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150342 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149554 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153607 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144518 views
27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles

27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24851 views

The Ukrainian Air Force repelled a large-scale attack by Russian drones at night. They shot down 27 of 44 Shahed drones launched, and the enemy also attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles. Air defense was operating in 13 regions of Ukraine.

In the skies over Ukraine at night, 27 Shahed attack drones out of 44 launched by Russian troops were shot down, 8 drones were lost locally, one turned toward occupied Donetsk region, and several more were in the airspace, the enemy also attacked with an X-59 missile and an X-31P missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 6, the enemy reportedly attacked with one X-59 guided missile and one X-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace of Luhansk and Bryansk regions, as well as 44 Shahed-type strike UAVs (launch areas - Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As of 8:00 a.m., 27 attack UAVs were shot down as a result of the air combat. 8 drones were lost on the territory of Ukraine (presumably fell under the influence of electronic warfare), and one UAV turned back in the direction of the occupied Donetsk region. Several other aerial targets (probably attack drones) are observed in the airspace in the north. Combat work continues!

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Over the past day, air defense was conducted in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

