Ukraine seeks to expand the "drone coalition" with allies to include 20 countries

Ukraine is seeking to expand its military "drone coalition" with allies to include at least 20 more countries to supply drones, cooperate in technology, and strengthen its armed forces. This is reported by the Voice of America, UNN reports.

Details

Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chornohorenko said that eight countries have joined the coalition so far. The initiative was initially presented by Ukraine, Latvia and the UK.

Kyiv is working to secure more purchases, more component deliveries, and closer cooperation on technology solutions to quickly respond to the enemy's changing tactics.

We think that eight countries is just the beginning. We want more countries to join. Our goal is to have at least two dozen countries join this initiative Chornohorenko said at a press briefing.

According to her, Ukraine's goal is to receive one million drones equipped with FPV (first-person point of view) technology within a year. These drones are remotely controlled by pilots who observe the image transmitted from a camera on board the drone.

Drone Coalition aims to provide Ukraine with one million drones - Latvian Defense Ministry