Drone Coalition aims to provide Ukraine with one million drones - Latvian Defense Ministry

The drone coalition aims to provide Ukraine with one million drones, reports the Latvian Defense Ministry following a meeting in the Ramstein format the day before, where several countries announced they would join the coalition, UNN reports.

Details

"The Drone Coalition intends to deliver 1 million drones to Ukraine. By signing a letter of intent, the countries agreed to allocate resources for the production of drones and deliver these drones and spare parts to Ukraine, where they will be tested, and the Coalition will also train Ukrainian troops on how to use them and integrate them with other technologies," the Latvian Defense Ministry said.

The Latvian defense ministry said that Latvia and Ukraine, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany signed a letter of intent to join the Drone Coalition for Ukraine.

Other countries have also expressed interest in joining the coalition, the Latvian Defense Ministry said.

Defense Minister Andris Spruds added that Latvia intends to spend at least 10 million euros next year to take the coalition to the next stage.

Air defense and drone coalitions officially launched: Umerov on the results of "Ramstein"