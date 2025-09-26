Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - Sybiha

Ukraine adheres to the UN Charter and seeks to end the war this year, but Russia shows no readiness for a truce, real negotiations, or peace. Putin is deliberately prolonging the war, intensifying terror against Ukrainians and trying to draw other states into the conflict. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha took part in the meeting of the Second Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20), which was held under the chairmanship of the Republic of South Africa.

Andriy Sybiha informed about the escalation of the war unleashed by Russia and the risks that Moscow poses to the world with its aggression against Ukraine.

This meeting takes place against the backdrop of a global crisis – a crisis of security, international law, and justice. If we do not resolve this crisis now, it will only deepen. Everyone in this room will face its consequences, because if we allow international law, security, and justice to be destroyed in Ukraine, no one will be safe in any corner of the world. - said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He emphasized that the involvement of Iran, North Korea, and Russia's support for these regimes threatens stability in the Middle East and Asia. According to the minister, Russian mercenaries in Africa are plundering natural resources, drawing people into war, bringing destabilization and chaos.

The worst part is that regimes all over the world are watching Russia's actions. If Moscow gets away with it, then others can get away with it too. They can violate international law, seize foreign lands by force, and not face a strong global reaction. This scenario may seem attractive to potential aggressors in other parts of the world. Small and less protected countries are especially at risk. - noted Andriy Sybiha.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine respects the UN Charter and seeks to end the war this year, but Russia shows no signs of readiness for a ceasefire, real negotiations, or peace.

The minister added that Putin is doing everything possible to prolong the war, intensifying terror against Ukrainians and drawing other countries into the conflict. - stated the diplomatic agency.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed his colleagues that Ukraine sees evidence of third countries helping to circumvent sanctions against Russia and will react decisively together with partners on this matter. The minister stated that only joint pressure will force Russia to dialogue and diplomacy.

