Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - Sybiha

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
September 25, 05:19 PM • 13309 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 24378 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 24687 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 56124 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 38361 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 59968 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 59060 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 77162 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 56094 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47590 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0m/s
80%
763mm
Popular news
Hungarian fighter jets intercepted five Russian planes near NATO airspace in the BalticsVideoSeptember 25, 06:15 PM • 6248 views
European diplomats warned Russia that NATO is ready to shoot down Russian planes - BloombergSeptember 25, 06:27 PM • 2598 views
Ukrainian drones hit three important gas distribution stations in Luhansk region - "Madyar"VideoSeptember 25, 06:41 PM • 3840 views
White House called Trump's sharp "attack" on Russia "negotiating tactic" - WPSeptember 25, 08:15 PM • 2608 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPP02:59 AM • 2646 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 17918 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 24675 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 32376 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous billSeptember 25, 10:24 AM • 56124 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 35467 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
France
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 22302 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 30738 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 64299 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 122282 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 80482 views
Actual
MiG-31
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
The Washington Post
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

Ukraine adheres to the UN Charter and seeks to end the war this year, but Russia shows no readiness for a truce. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Putin is deliberately prolonging the war, intensifying terror against Ukrainians and trying to draw other states into the conflict.

Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - Sybiha

Ukraine adheres to the UN Charter and seeks to end the war this year, but Russia shows no readiness for a truce, real negotiations, or peace. Putin is deliberately prolonging the war, intensifying terror against Ukrainians and trying to draw other states into the conflict. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. 

Details

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha took part in the meeting of the Second Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20), which was held under the chairmanship of the Republic of South Africa.

Andriy Sybiha informed about the escalation of the war unleashed by Russia and the risks that Moscow poses to the world with its aggression against Ukraine.

This meeting takes place against the backdrop of a global crisis – a crisis of security, international law, and justice. If we do not resolve this crisis now, it will only deepen. Everyone in this room will face its consequences, because if we allow international law, security, and justice to be destroyed in Ukraine, no one will be safe in any corner of the world.

- said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He emphasized that the involvement of Iran, North Korea, and Russia's support for these regimes threatens stability in the Middle East and Asia. According to the minister, Russian mercenaries in Africa are plundering natural resources, drawing people into war, bringing destabilization and chaos.

The worst part is that regimes all over the world are watching Russia's actions. If Moscow gets away with it, then others can get away with it too. They can violate international law, seize foreign lands by force, and not face a strong global reaction. This scenario may seem attractive to potential aggressors in other parts of the world. Small and less protected countries are especially at risk.

- noted Andriy Sybiha.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine respects the UN Charter and seeks to end the war this year, but Russia shows no signs of readiness for a ceasefire, real negotiations, or peace.

The minister added that Putin is doing everything possible to prolong the war, intensifying terror against Ukrainians and drawing other countries into the conflict.

- stated the diplomatic agency.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed his colleagues that Ukraine sees evidence of third countries helping to circumvent sanctions against Russia and will react decisively together with partners on this matter. The minister stated that only joint pressure will force Russia to dialogue and diplomacy.

Andriy Sybiha at the UN Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence called for countering the use of AI by aggressive regimes26.09.25, 02:16 • 1080 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
United Nations
Asia
North Korea
South Africa
Africa
Ukraine
Iran