Ukraine seeks to attract American investors and security guarantees - Yermak

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 20318 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 61248 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 85186 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108931 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83548 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119597 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101557 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113133 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116772 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154797 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 97552 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 97552 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 65861 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 65861 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 35433 views

07:13 AM • 35433 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 97629 views

09:03 AM • 97629 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 58495 views

09:59 AM • 58495 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108887 views

09:20 AM • 108887 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119571 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154774 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145292 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145292 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 177568 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 58495 views

09:59 AM • 58495 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 97629 views

09:03 AM • 97629 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134720 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136630 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136630 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164818 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164818 views
Ukraine seeks to attract American investors and security guarantees - Yermak

Ukraine seeks to attract American investors and security guarantees - Yermak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53974 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53974 views

The President announced his intention to attract American investors to strategic sectors of the economy. Ukraine also seeks strong security guarantees with the participation of the United States.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine is interested in attracting American investors to strategic sectors of the economy and expects to receive strong security guarantees. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

“Ukraine wants to attract American investors in strategic industries and receive strong security guarantees,” Yermak wrote.

He added that the main message of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is that the situation in the world requires Europe to be strong and united to be able to meet any challenges.

The President has made it clear that any plans prepared without Ukraine are unacceptable. Security guarantees must be strong, effective and realistic, and include the United States

- Yermak said.

According to the head of the President's Office, during meetings in Munich with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and other American officials, Ukraine received a commitment to continue support and the political will to achieve sustainable peace.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US Vice President J.D. Vance that Ukraine wants “security guarantees.

Zelensky and Merz discussed the support of Ukraine and the growth of the disease15.02.25, 23:39 • 52004 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
munichMunich
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising