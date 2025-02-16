Ukraine seeks to attract American investors and security guarantees - Yermak

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine is interested in attracting American investors to strategic sectors of the economy and expects to receive strong security guarantees. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

“Ukraine wants to attract American investors in strategic industries and receive strong security guarantees,” Yermak wrote.

He added that the main message of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is that the situation in the world requires Europe to be strong and united to be able to meet any challenges.

The President has made it clear that any plans prepared without Ukraine are unacceptable. Security guarantees must be strong, effective and realistic, and include the United States - Yermak said.

According to the head of the President's Office, during meetings in Munich with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and other American officials, Ukraine received a commitment to continue support and the political will to achieve sustainable peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US Vice President J.D. Vance that Ukraine wants “security guarantees.

