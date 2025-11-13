$42.010.06
Ukraine scales up Kharkiv region's experience: new Air Defense Coordination Centers to appear in three regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Air Defense Coordination Centers, similar to the one in Kharkiv, will be established in Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia regions. This will strengthen the Ukrainian air defense shield for effective counteraction to Russian terror.

Ukraine scales up Kharkiv region's experience: new Air Defense Coordination Centers to appear in three regions

Coordination centers for air defense will be established in Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia regions, following the model operating in Kharkiv region. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, following a visit to the Air Defense Coordination Center in Kharkiv region, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine is strengthening its air defense shield to effectively counter Russian terror.

The Coordination Center in Kharkiv region has demonstrated high operational efficiency. We will scale this experience to other regions, which will allow us to promptly respond to threats, coordinate actions among all forces involved in countering air attacks, and ensure maximum protection of critical infrastructure and the civilian population.

- Shmyhal noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine is systematically strengthening its air defense forces.

"We are doing everything to increase the resilience of our cities and guarantee the safety of people," the Minister of Defense added.

Recall

Ukraine plans to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from American manufacturers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

Zelenskyy discussed with NATO representatives the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and the protection of the energy system before winter03.11.25, 22:42 • 3231 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal