07:29 AM
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 4, 03:01 PM
December 4, 12:12 PM
Ukraine reopens consulate in Slovakia's Prešov after 11 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Ukraine is resuming the work of its Consulate General in Prešov, Slovakia, after an 11-year hiatus. The grand opening will take place on December 5 with the participation of the foreign ministers of both countries.

Ukraine reopens consulate in Slovakia's Prešov after 11 years

In Slovakia, after an 11-year hiatus, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Prešov is resuming its work, TASR reports with reference to the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

"The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanár, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, will officially open the Consulate General of Ukraine in Prešov on Friday, December 5," the statement reads.

The event includes the ceremonial unveiling of a plaque with the inscription Consulate General of Ukraine in Prešov at 1 p.m. local time.

The event program, as stated, will also include a joint bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of both countries.

Reference

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Prešov ceased its operations in November 2014.

Julia Shramko

