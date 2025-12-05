Ukraine reopens consulate in Slovakia's Prešov after 11 years

In Slovakia, after an 11-year hiatus, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Prešov is resuming its work, TASR reports with reference to the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

"The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanár, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, will officially open the Consulate General of Ukraine in Prešov on Friday, December 5," the statement reads.

The event includes the ceremonial unveiling of a plaque with the inscription Consulate General of Ukraine in Prešov at 1 p.m. local time.

The event program, as stated, will also include a joint bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of both countries.

Reference

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Prešov ceased its operations in November 2014.