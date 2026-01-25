Ukraine received French Rodeur attack drones with a range of up to 500 km

Photo: eos-technologie.com

Ukraine has received French Rodeur drones, capable of covering up to 500 kilometers and staying in the air for up to five hours. Some of these drones have already been delivered to Ukraine. This is reported by France 24, according to UNN.

Details

The French group EOS Technologie announced that its Rodeur drone can perform both reconnaissance missions and "kamikaze"-type strikes. According to EOS Technologie President Jean-Marc Zuliani, in Ukraine these drones can be used according to the "sword" logic, while in Europe - as an element of the "shield".

Ukrainians have gained unique experience in the world - he noted, adding that currently Ukraine "needs technology more" than equipment.

Also, as the publication writes, Russian strikes on Ukraine largely depend on the massive use of Iranian Shahed drones, which are produced in Russia in large quantities at a low price.

Russia is capable of producing up to 1,000 such drones per day and launching them along with missiles, overloading Ukrainian air defense. Instead, Ukraine relies on interceptor drones.

Ukrainians need about 20,000 drones per month, which is a huge amount - notes Adrien Canter.

It was precisely for scaling up drone production that the first Franco-Ukrainian forum on joint drone production took place in November 2025, with the participation of the presidents of France and Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine produces a thousand interceptor drones per day. However, the country has significantly fewer operators to use them.