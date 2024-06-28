$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 76330 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 84924 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104839 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181002 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226298 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139336 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366461 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181185 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149338 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197760 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine received emergency electricity aid from the EU, there are power outages due to shelling and bad weather, and blackouts are scheduled throughout the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36681 views

Due to new enemy shelling and bad weather conditions, several regions experienced power outages, requiring emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia, with hourly blackout schedules in place throughout the day.

Ukraine received emergency electricity aid from the EU, there are power outages due to shelling and bad weather, and blackouts are scheduled throughout the day

Schedules of power outages are applied throughout the day, the day before and at night there was emergency electricity from three EU countries, significant imports are planned, due to new enemy shelling there were power outages in 4 regions, bad weather left homes in Transcarpathia without electricity, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

Yesterday, to cover the needs of consumers, Ukraine additionally attracted emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Emergency assistance was also provided at night.

Hourly outage schedules apply from 0:00 to 24:00. If the situation changes, the information will be updated.

The main reason for the restrictions is enemy attacks on energy infrastructure and the negative consequences of these attacks.

"Let's consume electricity responsibly. This will reduce the duration of outages and help power engineers keep the power system more stable," the Ministry of Energy said.

Consequences of shelling

New shelling caused power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv regions.

At the same time, the power company was able to supply power to 19.5 thousand subscribers who lost power due to hostilities and technological disruptions.

Networks status

In Kyiv, due to a technological failure, residential buildings and institutions in the central district lost power. All of them have been restored.

In the southern region, equipment at a high-voltage substation was disconnected. This caused power outages in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. A green generation facility also reduced its output. The reason was a technological failure caused by a grass fire near the equipment. Within an hour, all consumers were supplied with electricity.

Consequences of bad weather

Due to bad weather (thunderstorms), 9,824 subscribers in 17 settlements in Zakarpattia Oblast were cut off from electricity.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.10 meters. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 31,390 MWh. No exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Romania
Slovakia
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
Poland
