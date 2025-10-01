Ukraine received another €4 billion from the EU from profits from frozen Russian assets
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine received a tranche of EU macro-financial assistance totaling 4 billion euros under the ERA loan mechanism. These funds are financed by profits from immobilized Russian assets.
Ukraine has received another 4 billion euros from the EU under the ERA program, financed by profits from immobilized Russian assets. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on social media on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Ukraine received a tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU amounting to 4 billion euros within the framework of the ERA loan mechanism, which was allocated today, October 1, on the day Ukraine honors its Defenders
