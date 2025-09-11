Ukraine prepares for two important international summits in September - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing to host two important international summits. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as reported by UNN.

Details

This refers to the holding of the Crimean Platform summit and a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted and deported by Russia, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The meetings are expected to take place at the end of September.

Recall

On Thursday, September 11, Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv. The topics of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy include security projects, European integration, investments, sanctions against Russia, and sustainable peace.

The leaders of Ukraine and Finland discussed a wide range of issues related to security and international support for Ukraine, especially in light of the latest Kremlin provocations, namely drone attacks on Poland.