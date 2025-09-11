Ukraine prepares for two important international summits in September - Zelenskyy

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
12:34 PM • 1484 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 3188 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 4004 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 5886 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 10300 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 11686 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 17583 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 38354 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 44560 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 98002 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 22175 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhotoSeptember 11, 06:42 AM • 15747 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 16050 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 10874 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 8074 views
Publications
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 8168 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 38355 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 98004 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 88139 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 67161 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Alexander Stubb
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 8178 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 10908 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 27184 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 91724 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 82790 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Oil
SWIFT

Ukraine prepares for two important international summits in September - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Ukraine is preparing to host the Crimean Platform summit and a summit on the return of Ukrainian children on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The meetings will take place at the end of September.

Ukraine prepares for two important international summits in September - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing to host two important international summits. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as reported by UNN.

Details

This refers to the holding of the Crimean Platform summit and a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted and deported by Russia, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The meetings are expected to take place at the end of September.

Recall

On Thursday, September 11, Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv. The topics of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy include security projects, European integration, investments, sanctions against Russia, and sustainable peace.

The leaders of Ukraine and Finland discussed a wide range of issues related to security and international support for Ukraine, especially in light of the latest Kremlin provocations, namely drone attacks on Poland.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alexander Stubb
United Nations
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland