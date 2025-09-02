Ukraine prepares for a sunny anticyclone and "young Indian summer" on September 3

Tomorrow, September 3, Ukraine will be under the influence of an anticyclone, which will bring dry and sunny weather everywhere. Atmospheric fronts from the west and east will bypass the country, leaving moisture aside, and a wide mass of dry air will cover all regions. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

The highest air temperature is expected in the southern part and in the western regions of Ukraine, +29+33 degrees. In the north, in the center and in the east +24+29 degrees. The air will be slightly cooler in Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, +22+25 degrees — Didenko said on Facebook.

In Kyiv, forecasters predict a lot of sun and dry weather, during the day — +24…+26 degrees, at night — +13…+17 degrees. The night hours will remind of the approaching autumn, but the warm sun during the day creates the effect of "young Indian summer."

Map of atmospheric fronts over Europe

Experts note that such weather is ideal for active recreation in the fresh air, walks in parks and enjoying the last summer days. The sunny heat during the day contrasts with cool evenings, reminding that autumn is already coming into its own, and nature is preparing for a new season.

Recall

The average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in the summer of 2025 was 20.6 °C, which is 0.2 °C higher than the climatic norm. July was the warmest month, while June and August were cooler.

In Ukraine, a hot start to autumn is expected with temperatures up to +35 degrees. A decrease in temperature to +24+27 degrees is predicted on August 31 in the western regions.