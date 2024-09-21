Ukraine plans to open two new consular offices: Sibiga tells in which countries

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced the expansion of our country's consular presence in Slovakia and Romania, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

According to Sibiga, new consular offices are planned to be opened in both countries to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of Ukrainians living or staying in these countries.

"This expansion is part of a broader strategy to deepen cooperation with our European neighbors. Our Slovak and Romanian partners not only support Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty, but are also ready to actively engage in the process of post-war reconstruction of our country," the Minister said.

He also thanked Slovakia and Romania for their continued support of Ukraine and its European integration aspirations.

Ukraine plans to open a new Consulate General in Slovakia