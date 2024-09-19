Ukraine plans to open a new Consulate General in Slovakia
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced plans to expand its consular presence in Slovakia. It is planned to open a new Consulate General to protect the rights of Ukrainian citizens.
"One of the priorities for Ukraine and for me as Foreign Minister is the protection of our citizens abroad. I am grateful to Slovakia, which has hospitably received a large number of Ukrainians. To protect the legitimate rights and interests of our citizens, we plan to expand Ukraine's consular presence in Slovakia and open a new Consulate General," Sibiga said at a press conference with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar.
