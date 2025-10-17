Ukraine plans to open a Consulate General in Prešov by the end of the year - Sybiha

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha announced the opening of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Prešov by the end of the year, UNN reports.

Ukraine will strengthen its diplomatic presence in Slovakia. We intend to open our Consulate General in Prešov by the end of the year. This will help improve the quality of consular services for the Ukrainian community in eastern Slovakia. - Sybiha reported on X.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is interested in promoting pragmatic, mutually beneficial and good-neighborly cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia.

