Ukraine plans to commission 900 MW of new generation in 2025

Ukraine plans to commission 900 MW of new generation in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31832 views

Ukraine plans to commission 900 MW of new distributed generation capacity in 2025, mostly gas-fired. The projects are being implemented with the support of the government through simplified procedures and preferential lending.

In 2025, Ukraine plans to commission 900 MW of new distributed generation capacity, mainly gas-fired. This will continue the active development of this sector, which began in 2024, when 835 MW was commissioned.

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The success of the new capacities was made possible by government initiatives. In particular, construction procedures have been simplified, and financial programs such as concessional lending for condominiums, communities, and businesses have been developed. This allowed for the rapid launch of new projects, including cogeneration plants that produce electricity for their own needs or for commercial sale.

I would like to note that according to the information currently available, an additional 900 MW of installed capacity of new generation will be installed in 2025, which is significant, as it is mostly distributed generation that covers the needs for electricity generation locally. During the current heating season, we also see that additional gas generation will be implemented, which, in particular, will help us cover consumption during this heating season

- said Kolisnyk.

The government is also working on a comprehensive strategy for the development of the energy system. In cooperation with communities and military administrations, so-called regional energy independence passports have been developed, which take into account capacity shortages and the need to modernize networks. This allows for efficient allocation of resources and implementation of new projects where it is most needed.

In addition, many projects launched in 2024 are expected to be completed in 2025. Considerable attention will be paid to the physical protection of generation facilities to minimize the risks of attacks.

Throughout 2025, there are a significant number of technical specifications received by market participants - these are projects at different stages. Equipment is still being delivered somewhere, and somewhere they are already at the last stage of commissioning. Today, we have recommendations for fortifications and fortifications, that is, the use of physical protection of such facilities to reduce the risk of attack

- noted Kolisnyk.

According to him, Ukrenergo and other market participants are actively engaging private companies in generation, creating an economic interest in the development of distributed capacities. These facilities not only reduce the load on the integrated power system, but also become an important reserve in case of an electricity shortage.

Add

Distributed generation is the decentralized production of electricity near the places of its consumption. It reduces energy losses during transportation and improves system efficiency. Such installations are usually small and adapted to local needs.

These can be cogeneration plants, solar panels, wind turbines, biogas plants, or micro-hydroelectric power plants. Distributed generation contributes to the energy independence of communities and businesses, reduces the load on the central power grid, and provides flexibility in case of crisis.

Previously

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reported that together with the Ministry of Energy they approved energy independence passports for each region of Ukraine. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

