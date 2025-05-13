Ukraine plans to cancel utility payments for destroyed housing: Rada adopted the bill as a basis

Parliament has adopted as a basis a bill that proposes to cancel the accrual of utility services for damaged or destroyed housing as a result of the war. Utility payments are planned not to be charged during the entire period of housing reconstruction. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of bill №13155.

№13155 – exemption of residents of damaged housing from paying utility bills and taxes for the period of reconstruction. Adopted as a basis (271) - Zheleznyak said.

According to the bill, the executive body of the relevant council inspects the damaged objects and informs the tax authority at the location of such object, as well as the performers of utility services, about the results of the inspections.

The notification must contain the following information:

the fact and date of damage/destruction of real estate, which makes its operation or use (use for its intended purpose, residence, etc.) impossible or creates a threat to the life and health of people;

the fact and date of completion of the restoration (repair) of the real estate object, and the date from which such property can be safely used for its intended purpose.

Such notifications are the basis for:

suspension of accrual of payment for utility services and subscription services;

suspension of accrual or recalculation of payment for housing service by the decision of the meeting of co-owners;

suspension of accrual of payment for housing and communal services to persons whose property is destroyed and cannot be restored.

Utility payments will not be charged during the entire period of housing reconstruction.

Let us remind you

For 2 years of operation of the "eRestoration" program, more than 100,000 Ukrainians were able to receive funds for repairs or certificates for the purchase of new housing.