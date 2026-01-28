Ukraine opens medal count at Euro 2026: Merkusyna wins biathlon gold

$42.960.17
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 10675 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 9700 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 21237 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 22196 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 26649 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM • 30692 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 28690 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 25890 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 28626 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
US has told Ukraine it must sign peace deal with Russia to get security guarantees - ReutersJanuary 28, 07:53 AM • 7010 views
Szijjártó admitted that Hungary is an obstacle to Ukraine's EU membershipJanuary 28, 08:51 AM • 4338 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insultsJanuary 28, 10:45 AM • 15703 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 24622 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death12:30 PM • 9186 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 24757 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 57536 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 86057 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 65661 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 84019 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 35174 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 33857 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 40652 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 43379 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 48695 views
Ukraine opens medal count at Euro 2026: Merkusyna wins biathlon gold

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Anastasiia Merkusyna won a gold medal at the 2026 European Biathlon Championships in Sjusjøen, Norway, completing the individual race without misses. This is Ukraine's first award at these competitions.

Ukraine opens medal count at Euro 2026: Merkusyna wins biathlon gold

The Ukrainian national team won its first gold medal at the 2026 European Biathlon Championships, held in Sjusjøen, Norway. Anastasiia Merkushyna became the continental champion in the women's individual race, reports UNN with reference to the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian biathlete performed flawlessly at the shooting ranges - she completed all four shooting stages without errors, avoiding penalty minutes. In addition to accurate shooting, Merkushyna demonstrated a high pace and entered the top 15 in terms of shooting speed.

By the way, four athletes represented Ukraine in the women's individual race at Euro 2026, although six biathletes were included in the preliminary application. Kseniia Prykhodko and Tetiana Tarasiuk did not start, withdrawing directly before the competition began.

Another representative of Ukraine, Valeriia Dmytrenko, managed to get into the top twenty. She made one mistake in the first prone shooting, but passed the next three shooting stages without misses and finished in 19th position, losing to the leader by more than two minutes.

Nadiia Bielkina finished the individual race in 31st place, with two penalty minutes. The least successful performance among Ukrainians was for Liliia Steblyna — seven misses at the ranges and 79th position in the final protocol.

European Championship. Individual race (women):

1.    Anastasiia Merkushyna (Ukraine, 0+0+0+0) 45:33.9

2.    Samuela Comola (Italy, 0+0+0+1) +3.0

3.    Voldiya Galmas-Polen (France, 0+1+1+0) +4.8

19. Valeriia Dmytrenko (Ukraine, 1+0+0+0) +2:26.5

31. Nadiia Bielkina (Ukraine, 1+0+1+0) +4:05.0

79. Liliia Steblyna (Ukraine, 2+3+1+1) +8:25.0

Svitolina crushed Gauff from the USA in 59 minutes and reached the Australian Open semifinals for the first time27.01.26, 13:18 • 2376 views

