Ukraine notifies 55 Russian soldiers of suspicion of sexual violence
Kyiv • UNN
55 Russian military personnel are suspected of sexual violence in Ukraine. 34 cases have been sent to court, 5 have already received sentences. The trials are held in absentia due to the inability to access the accused.
So far, Ukraine has notified 55 Russian servicemen of suspicion of sexual violence committed in Ukraine. In particular, cases against 34 Russian servicemen have already been sent to court, and five have been sentenced. This was reported by Veronika Plotnikova, head of the Coordination Center for Victims and Witnesses of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine , during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.
"We now have 55 notices of suspicion against Russian military personnel who committed such acts of sexual violence. The cases against 34 Russian servicemen have been sent to court, and five have already received sentences. All of these procedures are taking place in in absentia, in the absence of the accused, because we are currently unable to gain access to the Russian military. But this is an extremely necessary story for the fact to be recognized so that in the future such criminal war criminals will not be able to escape punishment both at the national and international level," Plotnikova said.
War with Russia: the number of victims of sexual violence in Ukraine may be 10 times higher16.10.24, 15:08 • 13354 views