War with Russia: the number of victims of sexual violence in Ukraine may be 10 times higher
Kyiv • UNN
According to official figures, 322 people have suffered from conflict-related sexual violence. However, experts estimate that the actual number of victims could be 10 times higher.
The number of victims of conflict-related sexual violence may be 10 times higher than the official statistics. This was discussed during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.
According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, there are currently 322 victims who have agreed to participate in criminal proceedings and report conflict-related sexual violence committed against them. Currently, these are 207 women and 115 men. However, the actual number of victims may be 10 times higher.
Government Commissioner for Gender Policy Kateryna Levchenko noted that the statistics may not fully reflect the actual number of victims of conflict-related sexual violence.
"Indeed, the statistics we have on law enforcement is the tip of the iceberg. So are the statistics of social services and public organizations. And we understand that for every identified case, there are at least 10 that no one knows about, that are being kept silent," added Levchenko.
