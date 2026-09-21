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Ukraine negotiates gas for the winter amid Russian strikes — with whom and what has been agreed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Naftogaz and ORLEN agreed on three LNG cargoes in the first quarter of 2027 and the supply of petroleum products worth $500 million. They also discussed new routes.

Ukraine negotiates gas for the winter amid Russian strikes — with whom and what has been agreed

Ukraine is arranging gas supplies for the winter amid russian attacks on Ukrainian gas production. The Naftogaz Group announced that it had signed a memorandum with Poland’s ORLEN concerning three LNG cargoes in the first quarter of 2027, UNN reports.

What the cooperation entails

During the Carpathian Summit, the companies signed two memoranda that are expected to strengthen Ukraine’s energy security and help diversify energy resource supplies.

"ORLEN is an important strategic partner of Naftogaz. Amid the ongoing Russian attacks on our own production facilities, it is especially important for us to have reliable sources of gas supplies and diversified delivery routes," said Serhii Fedorenko, acting Chairman of the Management Board of Naftogaz.

About gas

The first concerns the supply of three LNG cargoes in the first quarter of 2027

- the Naftogaz Group said on September 21.

About oil

Another memorandum was signed with ORLEN by Ukrnafta, which is part of the Naftogaz Group. It provides for the supply of petroleum products to Ukraine worth $500 million.

Other agreements

The parties will also reportedly explore the possibility of supplying Ukrainian oil to European refineries and transferring used fuel trucks to Ukrnafta to ensure stable logistics.

In addition, at the same summit, the Naftogaz Group and the Hungarian company MOL signed a memorandum on the construction of petroleum product storage facilities in Hungary near the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. 

Naftogaz and MOL to build fuel storage facilities for Ukraine in Hungary20.09.26, 18:27 • 8610 views

Julia Shramko

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