Ukraine needs progress in negotiations on joining the EU in 2025 - Zelenskyy

This year, Ukraine needs progress in negotiations on joining the European Union. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the III International Summit of Cities and Regions, reports UNN.

We see how much Ukraine can give to everyone in Europe. Our experience, our desire to be free, our ability to provide a basis for unity - all this is undoubtedly needed by Europe, directly by the European Union. This year we really need progress in negotiations on joining. I want to thank everyone who supports us in this - Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that it is important to end the war with a dignified peace and create reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

The most important thing we can achieve together is to end the war with a dignified peace and create reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe. So that no one in Europe is afraid of being left without protection, and we can do it. Please support all efforts for a completely fair pressure on Russia, support diplomacy, political and economic pressure - Zelenskyy urged.

Addendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would do everything possible to prevent Ukraine from joining the European Union. Orban justifies this with "concern" for Hungarian interests

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos believes that all clusters in the EU accession negotiations with Ukraine can be opened this year, and is optimistic that Cluster 1 can be opened as early as June.

The government approved roadmaps for opening the first cluster of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations and the corresponding negotiating position.