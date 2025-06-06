$41.470.01
47.380.18
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 12814 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

11:45 AM • 34602 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 36705 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 100149 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 149426 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 111187 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 98741 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 91055 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66382 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92663 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Погода
+30°
4m/s
44%
750mm
Ukraine needs progress in negotiations on joining the EU in 2025 - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

The President of Ukraine stated the importance of progress in negotiations on joining the EU this year. He emphasized Ukraine's contribution to European unity and the need for security guarantees.

Ukraine needs progress in negotiations on joining the EU in 2025 - Zelenskyy

This year, Ukraine needs progress in negotiations on joining the European Union. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the III International Summit of Cities and Regions, reports UNN.

We see how much Ukraine can give to everyone in Europe. Our experience, our desire to be free, our ability to provide a basis for unity - all this is undoubtedly needed by Europe, directly by the European Union. This year we really need progress in negotiations on joining. I want to thank everyone who supports us in this 

- Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that it is important to end the war with a dignified peace and create reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

The most important thing we can achieve together is to end the war with a dignified peace and create reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe. So that no one in Europe is afraid of being left without protection, and we can do it. Please support all efforts for a completely fair pressure on Russia, support diplomacy, political and economic pressure 

- Zelenskyy urged.

Addendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would do everything possible to prevent Ukraine from joining the European Union. Orban justifies this with "concern" for Hungarian interests

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos believes that all clusters in the EU accession negotiations with Ukraine can be opened this year, and is optimistic that Cluster 1 can be opened as early as June. 

The government approved roadmaps for opening the first cluster of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations and the corresponding negotiating position.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
