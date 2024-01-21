Ukraine needs more weapons - Podoliak

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak calls on the allies to provide more weapons, given the current state of hostilities and the length of the front. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN .

The problem at this stage of the war is that the number of weapons, drones, grenades, or artillery fire is unevenly distributed. This needs to be equalized Podolyak said.

According to him, there is only one possible scenario - the maximum strengthening of Ukraine with high-tech weapons.

What is needed is not talk, but investment in military production, he said, referring to "long-range missiles, drones, grenades, or artillery fire. The number of weapons should be large.

Podolyak pointed to the long length of the front as his country seeks to repel Russian forces by attacking in several directions.

The entire front line is 1,300 kilometers long, and the fighting is taking place at a distance of 600 to 800 kilometers Podolyak noted.

He described the current military situation as difficult, as the intensity of hostilities is not decreasing, despite climatic factors.

However, Russia has not made significant progress over the year, he noted.

Russia is fighting with the masses, covert mobilization has been carried out, a lot of manpower has been sent to the front, a lot of equipment has been concentrated, and it all needs to be destroyed Podolyak said.

According to him, he assumes that the war will continue according to the plans of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "until he conquers the entire territory of Ukraine, until he achieves dominance in Europe, until he conquers other post-Soviet territories.

Podolyak said that this is because "a person does not go to a big war, destroying his reputation and relationships, if he wants to settle for a small one. This is nonsense.

