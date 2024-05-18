Ukraine needs at least seven air defense systems - Zelensky

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84249 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107993 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150806 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154791 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250939 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174261 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165500 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34688 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32759 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66838 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35051 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61049 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250939 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238010 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224776 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84257 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61049 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66838 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113028 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113917 views
Ukraine needs at least seven air defense systems - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65768 views

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs at least seven air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure and key cities from Russian missile strikes.

Ukraine currently needs at least 7 air defense systems to protect its critical infrastructure. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the French news agency AFP, a UNN correspondent reports.

Air defense. First of all, energy, and no matter how loudly we talk about it, it is unfortunately quieter than Russian missiles hitting the energy sector

- Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine has a shortage of missiles.

The military is saving money. It is clear that it will not be possible to fire missiles at drones because there is a shortage of missiles. As for air defense systems, I would say that at least today we need 7 systems to protect critical infrastructure and the centers of some cities. Why do I say some, not because someone deserves more, but when we talk about critical infrastructure, generating energy facilities, key ones, they are in some places  of our country, and automatically by protecting them you protect the society that lives in a particular city where this infrastructure is located

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky: two Patriot systems are needed to protect Kharkiv16.05.24, 16:17 • 18319 views

He also noted that Ukraine needs to replenish its reserves.

"This is a serious number of brigades, existing brigades. A large number of them are empty. We need to do this so that the guys have a normal rotation. Then their morale will be improved, then it is a matter of their physical strength and a matter of justice. To do this, we need to have reserves prepared. For the most part, money is needed primarily for these reserves. They need to be trained, because infantry cannot fight without equipped mechanized brigades," Zelensky said.

150 thousand citizens have already updated their data through the Reserve+ application, hundreds of thousands more are in line - Ministry of Defense18.05.24, 11:19 • 25559 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

