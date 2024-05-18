Ukraine needs at least seven air defense systems - Zelensky

Ukraine currently needs at least 7 air defense systems to protect its critical infrastructure. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the French news agency AFP, a UNN correspondent reports.

Air defense. First of all, energy, and no matter how loudly we talk about it, it is unfortunately quieter than Russian missiles hitting the energy sector - Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine has a shortage of missiles.

The military is saving money. It is clear that it will not be possible to fire missiles at drones because there is a shortage of missiles. As for air defense systems, I would say that at least today we need 7 systems to protect critical infrastructure and the centers of some cities. Why do I say some, not because someone deserves more, but when we talk about critical infrastructure, generating energy facilities, key ones, they are in some places of our country, and automatically by protecting them you protect the society that lives in a particular city where this infrastructure is located - Zelensky said.

Zelensky: two Patriot systems are needed to protect Kharkiv

He also noted that Ukraine needs to replenish its reserves.

"This is a serious number of brigades, existing brigades. A large number of them are empty. We need to do this so that the guys have a normal rotation. Then their morale will be improved, then it is a matter of their physical strength and a matter of justice. To do this, we need to have reserves prepared. For the most part, money is needed primarily for these reserves. They need to be trained, because infantry cannot fight without equipped mechanized brigades," Zelensky said.

150 thousand citizens have already updated their data through the Reserve+ application, hundreds of thousands more are in line - Ministry of Defense