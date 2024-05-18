150 thousand citizens have already updated their data through the Reserve+ application, hundreds of thousands more are in line - Ministry of Defense

As of the morning after the launch of the application, 150,000 citizens have already logged in to the Reserve+ application. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

As of now, 150,000 citizens have already successfully logged in to the Reserve+ app. And there are hundreds of thousands more requests in the queue, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the application is protected from DDOS attacks and enemy attempts to hack it, so the authorization function may not work for everyone at the same time. The technical team works 24/7 to fix all errors and respond to comments.

Thank you for setting an example of responsibility! And we remind you that the deadline for updating the data is 60 days, so everyone will have time to fulfill their obligation, the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a mobile application called “Reserve+” for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists, which allows them to quickly update their data and access the “Oberig” registry.