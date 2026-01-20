Ukraine lost two positions in the updated FIFA national team ranking

The Ukrainian national football team dropped from 28th to 30th place in the updated FIFA ranking among national teams, but in the UEFA ranking, the national team remains in 14th place. This is reported by UNN with reference to the FIFA website.

Details

According to the updated ranking, our national team, which has not played official matches since November, dropped from 28th to 30th place. Among UEFA representatives, the Ukrainian team remains in 14th place.

The Ukrainian national team was overtaken by participants of the Africa Cup of Nations - Algeria and Nigeria.

It should be noted that the top 3 remains unchanged:

first place - Spain;

second place - Argentina;

third place - France.

At the same time, Cameroon made the biggest jump in the ranking - by 12 points at once and occupies 45th place. The winner of the CAN - Senegal made a jump of 7 points and occupies 12th place, and the finalist of the tournament Morocco - rose by 3 points and occupies 8th place.

In addition, Nigeria gained the most points (79.09), Equatorial Guinea dropped 10 places, which is the biggest drop in the updated ranking, and Gabon lost the most points - 44.97.

Recall

In December, FIFA published an updated ranking of national teams, in which Ukraine remained in 28th place.