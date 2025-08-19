Ukraine launched the first state service with artificial intelligence

Ukraine has launched its first state service with artificial intelligence support - in the "ePermit" system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

With the new service, it is now possible to obtain a veterinary license in "ePermit", with the process accompanied by automatic document verification using artificial intelligence.

In addition, when submitting an application in "Diia", the "ePermit" system "behind the scenes" checks the documents and returns the information to "Diia". This allows for:

reduces the number of rejections;

speeds up the review of applications;

relieves state experts of routine checks.

Recall

The government approved the Strategy for the Development of the Electronic Communications Sector until 2030, which provides for the launch of 5G, full network restoration, and the development of stable communication.

As part of the implementation of the WINWIN innovation strategy, 5G communication was tested for the first time in Ukraine at a higher education institution. The pilot project was launched at KAI in cooperation with Vodafone.

UNN also reported that Ukraine became one of the first countries to test Direct to Cell, allowing phones to connect to a satellite to send messages.