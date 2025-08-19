Ukraine launched the first state service with artificial intelligence

$41.260.08
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 25559 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 30046 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 47820 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 67955 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 49897 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 37570 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 41606 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
August 18, 02:23 PM • 108165 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51506 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himAugust 19, 02:57 AM
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oksen Lisovyi
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Joe Biden
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
United States
Kherson Oblast
Switzerland
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedAugust 18, 05:45 PM
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkAugust 16, 07:05 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
TikTok
Train
Cruise missile

Ukraine launched the first state service with artificial intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The first state service with AI support has started operating in Ukraine within the "ePermit" system. It allows for obtaining a veterinary license with automatic document verification.

Ukraine launched the first state service with artificial intelligence

Ukraine has launched its first state service with artificial intelligence support - in the "ePermit" system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

With the new service, it is now possible to obtain a veterinary license in "ePermit", with the process accompanied by automatic document verification using artificial intelligence.

In addition, when submitting an application in "Diia", the "ePermit" system "behind the scenes" checks the documents and returns the information to "Diia". This allows for:

  • reduces the number of rejections;
    • speeds up the review of applications;
      • relieves state experts of routine checks.

        Recall

        The government approved the Strategy for the Development of the Electronic Communications Sector until 2030, which provides for the launch of 5G, full network restoration, and the development of stable communication.

        As part of the implementation of the WINWIN innovation strategy, 5G communication was tested for the first time in Ukraine at a higher education institution. The pilot project was launched at KAI in cooperation with Vodafone.

        UNN also reported that Ukraine became one of the first countries to test Direct to Cell, allowing phones to connect to a satellite to send messages.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Technologies
        Diia (service)
        World Bank
        World Health Organization
        NATO
        United Nations
        Ukraine