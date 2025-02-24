Ukraine is waiting for a response from the US to the finalized draft of the agreement - source

The Ukrainian side is awaiting a response to its draft agreement on the reconstruction of Ukraine and investment. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources.

This is a framework agreement on a fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine and investment, which can be filled, among other things, with resource revenues, - the source said.

The source added that "we are waiting for a response to our finalized draft.

Addendum

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna reported today, February 24, that the Ukrainian and US teams are in the final stages of negotiations on the minerals agreement, with most of the key details agreed upon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, February 23 that he may be forced to sign an economic agreement with the United States that would ensure continued aid to Ukraine in exchange for the US profiting from the country's mining.