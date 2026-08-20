Ukraine is ready to purchase missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy appealed to partners after Russia's massive attack

The interception rate for cruise missiles during Russia’s massive strike on the night of August 20 was about 90%; the situation with ballistic missiles is significantly worse. Missiles for the "Patriots" are needed. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to purchase weapons, reports UNN.

For a significant part of today, work continued in Kyiv and the region—in Boryspil and Brovary—following the Russian strike. The strike was combined: there were many ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. Unfortunately, ballistic missiles are the most difficult issue right now. If the interception rate for cruise missiles in this strike was about 90%, the situation with ballistic missiles is significantly worse. Missiles for the "Patriots" are needed; this is something only our partners can provide - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "at all levels, we are conveying to them both our need and the fact that we know our partners can meet this need."