Ukraine is ready to purchase missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy appealed to partners after Russia's massive attack
Kyiv • UNN
About 90% of the cruise missiles were shot down during Russia's August 20 strike, but ballistic missiles are much more difficult to intercept. Ukraine needs Patriot missiles.
The interception rate for cruise missiles during Russia’s massive strike on the night of August 20 was about 90%; the situation with ballistic missiles is significantly worse. Missiles for the "Patriots" are needed. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to purchase weapons, reports UNN.
For a significant part of today, work continued in Kyiv and the region—in Boryspil and Brovary—following the Russian strike. The strike was combined: there were many ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. Unfortunately, ballistic missiles are the most difficult issue right now. If the interception rate for cruise missiles in this strike was about 90%, the situation with ballistic missiles is significantly worse. Missiles for the "Patriots" are needed; this is something only our partners can provide
According to him, "at all levels, we are conveying to them both our need and the fact that we know our partners can meet this need."
We are not talking about gifts. This is about Ukraine’s readiness to purchase weapons. It is important that decisions be made—appropriate political decisions by our partners, first and foremost in the United States. I am grateful to everyone who is genuinely helping Ukraine defend itself and save people’s lives