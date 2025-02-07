Ukraine is ready to open a humanitarian corridor in the Kursk region of Russia if Moscow asks

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 15937 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62894 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102177 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105577 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123175 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102206 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129303 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103531 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116906 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Ukraine is ready to open a humanitarian corridor in the Kursk region of Russia if Moscow asks

Ukraine is ready to open a humanitarian corridor in the Kursk region of Russia if Moscow asks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27054 views

Ukraine is ready to open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of Russian civilians from the Kursk region, subject to an official request from the Russian Federation. This was announced by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has said that Ukraine is ready to open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of hundreds of Russian civilians living in the Kursk Region.

The condition is a corresponding request from Moscow, writes Le Monde, reports UNN.

We are ready to open a humanitarian corridor in the Kursk region in case of an official request from the Russian Federation

- the Office of the President of Ukraine said in a statement.

Kyiv's proposal came after Russia said it had repelled a new offensive by Ukrainian troops in the region, and Zelenskyy congratulated his soldiers, who have been controlling large swaths of Russian territory for six months.

The newspaper notes that more than 1,500 civilians still live in areas of the Kursk region that "the Ukrainian army occupied" after an offensive launched in August. Although Russian troops have since retaken most of these areas, they are still unable to fully push Ukrainian forces back across the border, despite the deployment of North Korean soldiers for support.

Recall

As UNN wrote, the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, Serhiy Leshchenko , reported an increase in the territorycontrolled by the Ukrainian military in the direction of Kursk. According to him, this territory can be used as a resource for exchange for occupied Ukrainian lands.

On January 1, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi , reportedthat Russian losses in the Kursk region amounted to more than 38 thousand troops and more than a thousand pieces of equipment. Another 700 occupants were captured in the Kursk region.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

