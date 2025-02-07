The Office of the President of Ukraine has said that Ukraine is ready to open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of hundreds of Russian civilians living in the Kursk Region.

The condition is a corresponding request from Moscow, writes Le Monde, reports UNN.

We are ready to open a humanitarian corridor in the Kursk region in case of an official request from the Russian Federation - the Office of the President of Ukraine said in a statement.

Kyiv's proposal came after Russia said it had repelled a new offensive by Ukrainian troops in the region, and Zelenskyy congratulated his soldiers, who have been controlling large swaths of Russian territory for six months.

The newspaper notes that more than 1,500 civilians still live in areas of the Kursk region that "the Ukrainian army occupied" after an offensive launched in August. Although Russian troops have since retaken most of these areas, they are still unable to fully push Ukrainian forces back across the border, despite the deployment of North Korean soldiers for support.

Recall

As UNN wrote, the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, Serhiy Leshchenko , reported an increase in the territorycontrolled by the Ukrainian military in the direction of Kursk. According to him, this territory can be used as a resource for exchange for occupied Ukrainian lands.

On January 1, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi , reportedthat Russian losses in the Kursk region amounted to more than 38 thousand troops and more than a thousand pieces of equipment. Another 700 occupants were captured in the Kursk region.