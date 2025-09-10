Ukraine is ready to help Poland build a proper warning and protection system against Russian drones - Zelenskyy

On Wednesday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the invasion of 8 Russian drones into Polish territory and "more and more facts of non-randomness" of drones crossing the border. According to him, Kyiv is ready to help Warsaw build "an appropriate warning and protection system against such Russian challenges," UNN reports.

More and more information is coming in about the invasion of Russian attack drones into Polish territory. As of now, 8 drones are known. More and more facts indicate the non-randomness of such a movement, such a direction of attack - the President wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy noted that there had been previous incidents with individual Russian drones crossing the border and covering a small distance in the territory of neighbors. But now, according to him, a "significantly larger scale and purposefulness" is being recorded.

Ukraine is ready to provide Poland with the necessary data regarding this Russian attack. Ukraine is ready to help Poland build an appropriate warning and protection system against such Russian challenges. It is obvious that Russian aggression is a threat to every independent nation in our region. And accordingly, only joint and coordinated actions can guarantee reliable security - Zelenskyy added.

The President also emphasized that the precedent of using combat aircraft from several European countries simultaneously to shoot down Russian weapons and protect people's lives is important. "Ukraine has long offered partners to create a joint air defense system and ensure the guaranteed downing of "Shaheds", other drones and missiles thanks to the combined power of our combat aviation and air defense. Together, Europeans are always stronger. Russia must feel that the answer to this escalatory step, and even more so to an attempt to humiliate one of the key European countries, will be a clear and strong response from all partners," Zelenskyy added.



Addition

In the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car, with no casualties.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated during an emergency government meeting on Wednesday morning that there are currently no grounds to impose restrictions on citizens due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs on the night of September 10.