Ukraine is ready for consultations with the EU on tariff liberalization - OP

Ukraine is ready to start consultations with the EU on tariff liberalization. This was emphasized at a meeting with French Minister for Foreign Trade Laurent Saint-Martin, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, quoted in the OP, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine is ready to start the process of consultations with the European Commission on tariff liberalization with the EU," Zhovkva was quoted as saying in the press service.

He called the liberalized trade conditions granted by the EU from 2022 for goods of Ukrainian origin "extremely important for Ukraine's resilience, recovery and economic growth."

It is noted that Zhovkva and St. Maarten paid special attention to Ukraine's progress in negotiations on EU accession, as well as the importance of agreeing on the terms of trade liberalization "in the near future.

