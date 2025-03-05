Ukraine is preparing agreements to increase weapons production - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Zelensky announced an increase in Ukrainian weapons production, primarily drones. The Commander-in-Chief reported on the supply of brigades and noted the successes of the military in Donetsk and Kursk.
Ukraine is preparing agreements to increase Ukrainian weapons production, primarily drones.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address, reports UNN.
Domestic production is an unchanged priority. We are preparing agreements to increase our Ukrainian weapons production, primarily drones for our front, to save the lives of our soldiers.
In addition, he reported that he was briefed by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
The front, Kursk, our positions, our actions. The brigades are provided with everything necessary. I thank our soldiers: the resilience of the army is the confidence of the entire nation and, of course, it is the confidence of our diplomacy. I especially want to highlight today the 425th separate assault battalion – thank you for your determination, guys. Also – the 225th assault regiment and the 71st separate jaeger brigade for their actions in Donetsk – Novopavlivka direction. And also – our soldiers of the Special Operations Forces for their actions specifically in Kursk region.
Supplement
Ukraine has increased drone production tenfold and allocates almost 8 billion for procurement. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine produces its own artillery and will be able to meet 100% of its needs in artillery with domestic production this year.