Ukraine is not going to create nuclear weapons - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had no intention of developing nuclear weapons. He emphasized that NATO membership is better than any weapon to ensure the country's security.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine was not going to create nuclear weapons and considers NATO membership to be better than any weapon. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telethon, UNN reports.
We were not going to build nuclear weapons. I want us to understand that some media platforms have been throwing in such information. I want us to be understood very correctly. I believe that Ukraine should be in NATO, and the argument that during the Budapest Memorandum we gave up nuclear weapons and were guaranteed security and territorial integrity
He added that if Ukraine had not given up its nuclear weapons, it would have been the same “umbrella” that other nuclear powers have, provided you are not in NATO.
Today, NATO is better than any other type of weapon
Context
BILD, citing its own sources , reportedthat Kyiv is seriously considering the option of restoring its own nuclear weapons stockpile as a security guarantee for Ukraine.
The Center for Countering Disinformation denied the information about Ukraine's alleged plans to restore its nuclear arsenal.
