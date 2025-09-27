Ukraine is increasing production of interceptor drones: Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting for scaling up

Ukraine is increasing the production and contracting of UAVs, including interceptor drones. The scaling of Ukrainian drone programs will be considered at a technological Staff meeting next week. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov, as reported by UNN with reference to his post on Facebook.

The Ministry of Defense reported on the volume of production and contracting of drones, including interceptor drones. We are increasing volumes - Umerov's post reads.

According to him, there are currently requests from some partners for joint solutions to counter enemy drones.

The President instructed to work out specific concepts of interaction and prepare a separate technological Staff meeting for next week to scale up Ukrainian drone programs - the NSDC Secretary reported.

He reported that the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense provided analytics on Russian arms production, industrial and fuel complexes.

Based on these data, new tasks have been identified to increase pressure on Russia's military economy - Umerov explained.

"Separately, the President gave relevant instructions following his meetings in New York at the UN General Assembly - in particular, regarding joint arms production, expanding military assistance programs, and deepening international cooperation in the field of defense," he summarized.

Ukraine will soon be able to produce and use 1,000 interceptor drones per day to effectively shoot down Russian drones. Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal noted that this is not only the production of drones, but also the creation of an entire interception ecosystem, which includes ground control complexes, radars, and electronic warfare systems.

Aircraft-type drones are now available for order by military units - Ministry of Defense