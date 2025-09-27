Ukraine is increasing production of interceptor drones: Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting for scaling up

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 21337 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 39906 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 20289 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 20605 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 23154 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 22091 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 37447 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 41437 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 45503 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29050 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0.6m/s
80%
762mm
Popular news
Enemy UAV hit the roof of a furniture store in Kharkiv, there are casualtiesSeptember 26, 03:06 PM • 4554 views
Ukraine rescued three more young people from occupation: OP revealed detailsSeptember 26, 03:36 PM • 5562 views
The number of victims of the enemy UAV attack in Kharkiv has risen to fourSeptember 26, 03:48 PM • 6406 views
There is a peace deal on the table now that is beneficial for Ukraine; if they don't agree, Russia will seize the entire country - LukashenkaSeptember 26, 04:04 PM • 6782 views
Forced to fight to the death or thrown into pits without water and food: the occupiers formed mobile groups to deal with desertersSeptember 26, 04:16 PM • 5672 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 39898 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 28899 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 37442 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 41434 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 45500 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 21337 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 28047 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 33736 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 36476 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 44254 views
Actual
Facebook
Nord Stream
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Ukraine is increasing production of interceptor drones: Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting for scaling up

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Ukraine is increasing the production and contracting of UAVs, including interceptor drones, according to National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. Next week, a technology Staff meeting will be held to scale up Ukrainian drone programs.

Ukraine is increasing production of interceptor drones: Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting for scaling up

Ukraine is increasing the production and contracting of UAVs, including interceptor drones. The scaling of Ukrainian drone programs will be considered at a technological Staff meeting next week. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov, as reported by UNN with reference to his post on Facebook.

The Ministry of Defense reported on the volume of production and contracting of drones, including interceptor drones. We are increasing volumes

- Umerov's post reads.

According to him, there are currently requests from some partners for joint solutions to counter enemy drones.

The President instructed to work out specific concepts of interaction and prepare a separate technological Staff meeting for next week to scale up Ukrainian drone programs

- the NSDC Secretary reported.

He reported that the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense provided analytics on Russian arms production, industrial and fuel complexes.

Based on these data, new tasks have been identified to increase pressure on Russia's military economy

- Umerov explained.

"Separately, the President gave relevant instructions following his meetings in New York at the UN General Assembly - in particular, regarding joint arms production, expanding military assistance programs, and deepening international cooperation in the field of defense," he summarized.

Recall

Ukraine will soon be able to produce and use 1,000 interceptor drones per day to effectively shoot down Russian drones. Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal noted that this is not only the production of drones, but also the creation of an entire interception ecosystem, which includes ground control complexes, radars, and electronic warfare systems.

Aircraft-type drones are now available for order by military units - Ministry of Defense26.09.25, 00:56 • 3442 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsTechnologies
United Nations General Assembly
Rustem Umerov
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New York City
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal